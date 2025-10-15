AZPROMO shines light on series of agreements inked between Belarus and Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 15. Azerbaijan and Belarus have signed more than 140 documents regulating trade, investment, and industrial cooperation between the countries, Deputy Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), Tural Hajili, said at the Azerbaijan-Belarus Business Forum in Baku, Trend reports.

He stated that the 14th meeting of the joint commission of the two countries was held in June last year.

"At the meeting, the roadmap for 2024-2025 was updated, the implementation of which contributes to the strengthening of trade, economic, and investment ties. These agreements cover a wide range of areas, including industrial cooperation, trade, and investment, and are an important basis for the further development of bilateral relations," Hajili said.

The official noted that trade and investment relations between Azerbaijan and Belarus continue to strengthen: in the first eight months of 2025, trade turnover amounted to almost $74 million.

“Comprehensive support from all interested parties contributes to strengthening business relations between countries,” he said.

Tural Hajili emphasized the importance of the May business forum and last year's forum, which were organized jointly with Belarusian colleagues.

In the course of the visit, the delegations of both countries held numerous meetings aimed at developing industrial, trade, and investment cooperation.

According to Hajili, the consistent implementation of joint programs contributes to the deepening of trade, economic, and investment interactions between the countries.