Azerbaijan joins hands with Turkic nations at Toronto’s Turkuaz Festival (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 15. Talented children from the Hamilton Azerbaijani Community, and the dance group from My Azerbaijan weekend school under the Canadian Azerbaijani House, provided the audience with unforgettable moments at Turkuaz Turkic Multicultural Festival in Toronto, Canada, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani State Committee on Work with Diaspora.

The heads of the Turkuaz Foundation, Nasrin Attari and Sherwin Shadpour, spoke about the foundation's activities in promoting Turkish cultural heritage in Canada.

They emphasized the importance of strengthening intercultural dialogue and mutual understanding between different communities.

The Azerbaijani poems performed at the festival, a three-part musical concert program called "In the Light of the Moon", Uyghur dance, as well as the performance of dancer Lina Shimmi, were met with interest.

The event was also attended by public and political figures such as the mayor of Vaughan, Ontario, Steven Del Duca, the Canadian MP Francesco Sorbara, Ontario Province's MPP Laura Smith, and city council members Chris Ainsworth and Tony Ruprecht.

In their speeches, the guests spoke about the important contributions of the Turkish community to Canadian society.

