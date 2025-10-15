Kyrgyzstan, India discuss cooperation on terrorism and transnational crime

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, October 15. Secretary of the Security Council of the Kyrgyzstan, Baktybek Bekbolotov, met with Ajit Doval, National Security Advisor to the Prime Minister of India, to discuss key issues in bilateral and regional security cooperation, Trend reports.

The officials exchanged views on a range of topics of mutual interest, including strengthening bilateral security ties, ensuring regional stability, and countering terrorism, extremism, drug trafficking, and other forms of transnational organized crime.

The meeting took place ahead of the third meeting of Security Council secretaries and national security advisors in the Central Asia–India format, highlighting the growing dialogue between the region and India on security and strategic matters.