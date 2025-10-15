Kazakhstan ratifies migration cooperation agreement with Armenia

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 15. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev ratified the agreement on migration cooperation between the Government of Kazakhstan and the Government of Armenia, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh president.

The agreement between the governments of the two countries was signed in Yerevan in April 2024 and establishes cooperation on migration issues and protection of the rights of each country’s citizens residing in the other’s territory, including information exchange, in accordance with national legislation and international obligations.

Furthermore, Tokayev executed a legislative measure endorsing a bilateral accord pertaining to the protocols governing mobility and residency stipulations for nationals of the respective states.

