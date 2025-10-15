Tajikistan signs agreements to build 2 GW of solar power plants

Photo: the Ministry of Energy and Water Resources of Tajikistan

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, October 15. Tajikistan signed a series of agreements totaling 2 gigawatts (GW) in solar power projects during the International Investment Forum “Dushanbe Invest 2025,” Trend reports via the Ministry of Energy and Water Resources.

The documents include three protocols and two memorandums between the ministry and domestic and foreign companies on the construction of solar and wind power plants, as well as cooperation in energy education and training.

The projects aim to strengthen Tajikistan’s energy security and expand the use of renewable sources.

Key agreements include:

A protocol with Wuhan Building Material Industry (China) for the construction of 500 MW of solar power capacity in Sughd Province.

A protocol with Ayon Energy (Tajikistan) for 500 MW of solar power plants in the Sughd and Khatlon regions.

A protocol with Ejing Technology (China) for 500 MW of solar capacity in Khatlon Province.

A memorandum with Rosatom Renewable Energy (Russia) to develop up to 500 MW of solar projects in Tajikistan, as well as cooperation in training and knowledge exchange in renewable energy.

The ministry highlighted that the accords will facilitate the diversification of the national energy portfolio and expedite the transition towards sustainable energy advancement.

