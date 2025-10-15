Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Holding the 3rd National Urban Forum in Khankendi carries special significance - President Ilham Aliyev

Politics Materials 15 October 2025 14:26 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 15. The convening of the 3rd National Urban Forum of Azerbaijan in the city of Khankendi carries special significance, said President Ilham Aliyev in his address to the forum’s participants, Trend reports.

The head of state noted that Khankendi, which had remained under occupation for many years, has now become a symbol of peace, revival, and resilience. “The infrastructure projects currently being implemented in Khankendi are ensuring the city’s development in line with the concept of a modern, smart, and innovative urban center,” the President of Azerbaijan emphasized.

