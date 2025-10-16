Uzbekistan reveals top travel destinations for its tourists in 8M2025

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 16. Approximately 5.2 million citizens of Uzbekistan traveled abroad for tourism purposes in the period from January through August 2025.

The data obtained by Trend from the National Statistics Committee indicates that this represents an increase of nearly 1.1 million people, or 26.8 percent, compared to the same period last year.

The top 10 countries visited by Uzbek tourists during the first eight months of 2025 were:

Kyrgyz Republic – 2.3 million

Kazakhstan – 956,000

Tajikistan – 887,900

Russia – 312,700

Türkiye – 181,700

Saudi Arabia – 165,700

UAE – 94,200

Egypt – 45,400

Vietnam – 28,500

China – 27,600

Other countries accounted for 162,400 travelers.