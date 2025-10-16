AirAsia bridges Malaysia and Uzbekistan with new direct route

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 16. An aircraft operated by AirAsia landed at Tashkent International Airport, marking the airline’s inaugural flight on the Kuala Lumpur–Tashkent route, Trend reports, citing Uzbekistan Airports.

The plane, carrying 218 passengers, was welcomed with a traditional water salute, while the crew received flowers upon arrival.

“We are delighted to launch this new route connecting Malaysia and Uzbekistan. AirAsia aims to make travel more affordable and inspiring, while contributing to the development of tourism and business relations between our two countries,” a representative of the airline said.

“We are pleased to welcome AirAsia to Tashkent Airport. We are confident that this route will enjoy high demand, and we will ensure all necessary conditions for the comfort of passengers,” emphasized Umid Khamraev, First Deputy Director of Uzbekistan Airports Handling.

Flights on the Kuala Lumpur–Tashkent–Kuala Lumpur route will operate three times a week — on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays — using wide-body Airbus A330 aircraft.