Kazakhstan, GGGI sign MoU to promote clean hydrogen and green growth

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 16. The Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan and the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) under the Hydrogen to Green Growth (H2G) initiative, aimed at advancing clean hydrogen projects and supporting sustainable green growth, Trend reports via the Kazakh ministry.

The sides agreed to collaborate on implementing environmentally friendly technologies, strengthening international cooperation, and reducing the carbon footprint of the energy sector.

The signing took place during the international roadshow ALATAU RISE With Kazakhstan, held on October 15-16 in Seoul. The event showcased Kazakhstan’s national project, the futuristic Alatau City, with a delegation led by Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev. The roadshow is designed to attract investment and boost Kazakhstan-South Korea cooperation.

Key elements of Alatau City’s master plan were presented, developed in partnership with leading companies from Singapore and South Korea. The project focuses on integrating advanced technologies in industry, energy, and mobility, and creating a comfortable urban environment.

Kazakhstan’s Vice Minister of Energy, Ilyas Bakytzhan, spoke at the event, outlining the ministry’s strategy for developing the modern energy infrastructure of Alatau City. The city’s power supply plans include integrating renewable energy sources (RES) and Smart Grid technologies to meet demands of up to 2,000 MW.

Two scenarios are being considered: a combined power supply using gas turbine installations and connection to the national energy system. Heat supply will rely on centralized, decentralized, and alternative sources, including solar collectors, heat pumps, and hydrogen technologies.

Bakytzhan emphasized the importance of hydrogen energy development. He noted hydrogen’s potential as a clean fuel in transportation and its role in balancing power systems with high renewable energy penetration. Additionally, hydrogen is vital for agriculture, particularly in fertilizer production.