Uzbekistan, Saudi Arabia ink new bilateral and investment agreements

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 16. Uzbekistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have signed a series of bilateral documents and project agreements covering cooperation in energy and renewable resources, tourism, transport and logistics, information technology, infrastructure development, housing and utilities, and water management, Trend reports.

The agreements were concluded within the framework of the 7th session of the Intergovernmental Commission and the 6th meeting of the Uzbekistan–Saudi Arabia Business Council, held in Tashkent.

The meetings were co-chaired by Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Jamshid Khodjaev and Minister of Investment of Saudi Arabia Khalid Al-Falih. Deputy Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade Shokhrukh Gulamov also took part in the discussions.

The sessions gathered more than 70 representatives of government bodies and business communities from both countries, including executives from leading Saudi companies such as ACWA Power, Al Muhaidib Group, Vision Invest, Al Arkkan, Data Volt, Riyadh Cables, Saudi Tabreed, AlBawani Holding, Miahona, and others.

Meanwhile, in 2024, bilateral trade between Uzbekistan and Saudi Arabia totaled $142.4 million, while in the first eight months of 2025 it reached $111.5 million. At present, 27 enterprises with Saudi capital are operating in Uzbekistan, and 56 joint investment projects worth a total of $27.2 billion are being implemented. Of this amount, $900 million has already been disbursed since the beginning of 2025