Kyrgyzstan bridges Central Asia and India in crucial security dialogue

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, October 16. President Sadyr Zhaparov of Kyrgyzstan met with the Security Council Secretaries of Central Asian countries and India’s National Security Advisor to discuss regional security, counterterrorism, and responses to emerging transnational threats, Trend reports via the press service of the Kyrgyz President.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on maintaining stability in the region amid the complex international situation. President Zhaparov stressed that peaceful and friendly relations with all states are essential for sustainable development, noting that alongside terrorism and extremism, countries face growing risks from illegal migration and cyber threats.

“Effectively countering transnational terrorism is only possible through joint efforts,” Zhaparov said, calling for enhanced coordination in combating terrorism, extremism, organized crime, and drug trafficking, as well as cooperation in cybersecurity and youth education programs.

The representatives from Central Asian states and India reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral and multilateral security cooperation and emphasized the importance of dialogue within the “Central Asia–India” format to address shared challenges.