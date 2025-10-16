Uzbekistan and South Korea join forces to modernize Urgench Int'l Airport

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 16. A public–private partnership (PPP) agreement on the modernization and management of Urgench International Airport was signed in Tashkent between Uzbekistan Airports, Urgench International Airport, and South Korea's Incheon International Airport Corporation, Trend reports.

The signing ceremony was attended by Chairman of the Board of Uzbekistan Airports Javlonbek Umarkhodjaev, President of Incheon International Airport Corporation Lee Hak-jae, and Director of Urgench International Airport Oybek Matkarimov. The event took place under the chairmanship of Uzbekistan’s Minister of Transport Ilkhom Makhkamov.

“Cooperation with Incheon International Airport Corporation marks a new chapter in the development of Uzbekistan’s airport infrastructure. The experience of our South Korean partners, who manage one of the world’s leading airports, will provide a solid foundation for introducing advanced technologies, improving passenger services, and strengthening our country’s transit potential,” stated Chairman of Uzbekistan Airports Javlonbek Umarhodjaev.

The PPP agreement envisions a joint project for the modernization and management of Urgench International Airport. Under the terms of the partnership, the private partner will be responsible for constructing and operating passenger and cargo terminals, including ground handling services. The public partner will oversee the construction and management of the airfield complex, including the runway and apron infrastructure.

Meanwhile, the tender for the “Modernization and Management of Urgench International Airport” project, based on the Build–Operate–Transfer (BOT) model, was announced on August 1, 2024. The initiative was launched following Presidential Resolution No. PP-308 of August 30, 2024, and is being implemented jointly by Uzbekistan Airports, the Ministry of Transport, and the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

All stages of the tender were completed in April this year, with Incheon International Airport Corporation declared the winner. The corporation operates Seoul’s Incheon International Airport, the main air gateway of the Republic of Korea and one of the largest transport hubs in Northeast Asia. Incheon Airport has consistently ranked among the world’s top 10 most advanced and busiest airports, serving more than 80 million passengers in 2024.