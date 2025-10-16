Turkmenistan and U.S. explore new business horizons in high-level talks

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Economy Materials 16 October 2025 10:21 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Turkmen president's office

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 16. President Serdar Berdimuhamedov met with Eric Stewart, Executive Director of the Turkmenistan-U.S. Business Council, and John Reese, CEO and Board Member of Nicklaus Companies, and discussed expanding bilateral business ties, Trend reports.

The meeting focused on strengthening economic ties and identifying new opportunities for American companies to participate in Turkmenistan’s diversification and modernization projects. President Berdimuhamedov emphasized that Turkmenistan is open to partnerships with major U.S. firms and continues to improve conditions for foreign investment.

The sides reviewed the achievements of U.S. companies already operating in Turkmenistan, including John Deere, Case, General Electric, and Boeing, and noted the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Discussions also covered the role of the Turkmenistan–U.S. Business Council in promoting trade and investment through regular forums and business events. Key cooperation areas identified included energy, transport, agriculture, renewable energy, and the chemical and food industries.

The parties also discussed prospects for cooperation in sports, particularly in developing golf infrastructure in Turkmenistan.

