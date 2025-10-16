Azerbaijan relocates multiple families to new housing in Fuzuli, Jabrayil, and Khojavend

KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, October 16.​ More than 1,700 families in Fuzuli, Jabrayil, and Khojavend districts have been relocated to new apartments, said Farman Gurbanli, Head of the Administration of the State Housing Construction Agency (MİDA), Trend reports.

In his speech at the 3rd National Urban Planning Forum in Khankendi, Gurbanli stated that construction has begun on 22 social facilities, 16 of which have already been put into use.

"These include five schools, nine kindergartens, and two medical institutions. Over the past nine years, the agency has completed 18 projects, delivering 12,000 apartments across eight of them. Currently, construction is ongoing for four projects, while design work continues for three others," he said.

He added that housing projects in Karabakh are one of the main directions of the Great Return process.

"Three of our projects in the Karabakh region have been completed," Gurbanli emphasized.

