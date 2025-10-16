World Bank gives green light for fresh funding to back Uzbekistan’s structural reforms

Photo: World Bank

The World Bank has approved a new $800 million concessional loan package for Uzbekistan to accelerate ongoing structural reforms aimed at boosting private sector growth, creating jobs, and reducing poverty. This marks another step in the deepening partnership between Uzbekistan and the Bank, whose project portfolio in the country exceeds $12 billion.

