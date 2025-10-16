Tajik finance officials hashing out reforms with IMF support in Washington

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, October 16. A Tajik delegation led by Finance Minister Fayziddin Qahhorzoda and National Bank Chairman Firdavs Tolibzoda met with Bo Li, Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, at the IMF headquarters in Washington, D.C., to discuss financial reforms, digitalization, and concessional financing, Trend reports via the Ministry of Finance of Tajikistan.

The parties praised their ongoing cooperation, highlighting the successful implementation of Tajikistan’s Policy Coordination Program and its role in strengthening ties with the IMF. They also addressed the importance of continued reforms, capacity building, and technical support, and explored the use of the Resilience and Recovery Fund mechanism to attract concessional funding.

The conclave culminated in a consensus on the imperative to augment public fiscal governance, optimize the investment ecosystem, broaden technical support frameworks, and deliberate on a prospective pivot towards an IMF financial arrangement in the forthcoming period.

To note, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) initiated its collaborative engagement with Tajikistan post the nation's accession to the IMF on April 27, 1993. The active synergy with global financial entities commenced in 1996, subsequent to the amicable resolution of the civil conflict and the onset of market-oriented reforms.

