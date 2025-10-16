Uzbekistan, Tajikistan forge path for expanded telecom cooperation

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 16. Sherzod
Shermatov, Minister of Digital Technologies of Uzbekistan, met with
Isfandiyor Sa’dullo, Head of the Communications Service under the
Government of Tajikistan, in Dushanbe to discuss expanding
bilateral cooperation in the telecommunications sector, Trend reports.
The discussions focused on ensuring the stability of
communication networks in border regions and developing digital
infrastructure to strengthen connectivity between the two
countries.
The meeting placed significant emphasis on the modernization of
telecommunications networks, the establishment of additional
connectivity points, and the enhancement of data transmission
quality. Furthermore, it explored comprehensive strategies to
advance the telecommunications sector, fortify technical
collaboration, and foster the exchange of expertise between
specialists from both countries.
Tajikistan has become a key regional partner for Uzbekistan,
ranking among its top 20 trade partners. In 2024, bilateral trade
turnover reached $702.7 million, highlighting a significant
increase and reflecting the growing economic synergy and
cross-border collaboration between the two countries.