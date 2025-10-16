Uzbekistan, Tajikistan forge path for expanded telecom cooperation

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 16. Sherzod Shermatov, Minister of Digital Technologies of Uzbekistan, met with Isfandiyor Sa’dullo, Head of the Communications Service under the Government of Tajikistan, in Dushanbe to discuss expanding bilateral cooperation in the telecommunications sector, Trend reports.

The discussions focused on ensuring the stability of communication networks in border regions and developing digital infrastructure to strengthen connectivity between the two countries.