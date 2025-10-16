Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Uzbekistan, Tajikistan forge path for expanded telecom cooperation

Economy Materials 16 October 2025 16:24 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: The Ministry of Digital Technologies of Uzbekistan

Kamol Ismailov
TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 16. Sherzod Shermatov, Minister of Digital Technologies of Uzbekistan, met with Isfandiyor Sa’dullo, Head of the Communications Service under the Government of Tajikistan, in Dushanbe to discuss expanding bilateral cooperation in the telecommunications sector, Trend reports.

The discussions focused on ensuring the stability of communication networks in border regions and developing digital infrastructure to strengthen connectivity between the two countries.

The meeting placed significant emphasis on the modernization of telecommunications networks, the establishment of additional connectivity points, and the enhancement of data transmission quality. Furthermore, it explored comprehensive strategies to advance the telecommunications sector, fortify technical collaboration, and foster the exchange of expertise between specialists from both countries.

Tajikistan has become a key regional partner for Uzbekistan, ranking among its top 20 trade partners. In 2024, bilateral trade turnover reached $702.7 million, highlighting a significant increase and reflecting the growing economic synergy and cross-border collaboration between the two countries.

