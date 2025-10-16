Central Asia, India discuss regional stability and cooperation in Bishkek

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, October 16. The third meeting of National Security Advisers and Secretaries of Security Councils in the Central Asia–India format took place in Bishkek on October 16, chaired by Baktybek Bekbolotov, Secretary of the Security Council of Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports.

The multilateral platform serves as an important mechanism for strengthening regional cooperation in the interests of peace and stability, as well as for exchanging views on key security issues.

In his opening remarks, Bekbolotov emphasized that the value of the meeting lies in the shared understanding of the regional and global security environment and the common perception of challenges and threats.

He noted that the current international political landscape, marked by growing geopolitical rivalry, sanctions pressure, and declining trust, hinders effective cooperation and the implementation of joint projects.

Bekbolotov stressed that strategic vision and active diplomacy, grounded in stability and security, are essential tools for deepening economic and cultural ties among participating countries.

He also underlined the need for comprehensive cooperation that goes beyond military and law enforcement dimensions to include cultural dialogue, humanitarian exchanges, educational initiatives, and joint projects in science and technology.