Iran fires back at Poland with protest note over critical statements

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16.​ Iran has delivered a protest note to Poland following statements by the Polish foreign minister alleging Iran’s involvement in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) stated, Trend reports.

According to the ministry, Mahmoud Heidari, Director of the Department for Mediterranean and Eastern European Countries, summoned the Polish ambassador in Tehran, Marcin Wilczek, to the ministry.

During the meeting, Iran rejected the claims regarding the use of Iranian drones in the conflict as unfounded and formally communicated its strong protest to the Polish side.

The Polish ambassador emphasized his country’s interest in maintaining diplomatic relations with Iran and stated that he would relay Iran’s protest to Poland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

