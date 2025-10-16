Tashkent to host Uzbekistan-Kazakhstan business forum

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 16. On 20 October 2025, Tashkent will host the Uzbekistan-Kazakhstan Business Forum, aimed at showcasing the economic potential of both countries and exploring new investment opportunities, Trend reports.

The forum will provide detailed insights into sectors ripe for cooperation and discuss strategic directions for deepening bilateral economic ties. It will feature government-to-business (G2B) and business-to-business (B2B) meetings, offering participants a platform to establish connections, share experiences, and foster collaborative ventures.

The event is expected to strengthen economic relations between Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, supporting mutual growth and regional integration.