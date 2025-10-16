Azerbaijan's PASHA Bank throws light on its net profit decrease in 1H2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16.​ The net profit of Azerbaijan's PASHA Bank OJSC decreased mainly due to the growth in interest expenses during the first half of this year, Member of the Executive Board and Chief Financial Officer of PASHA Bank Murad Suleymanov said at a press conference on the bank’s performance in the mentioned timeframe, Trend reports.

"Last year, the bank's margin fell from 6.6 percent to 5.5 percent, and in the first six months of this year, this indicator fell from 5.5 percent to 4.7 percent," he noted.

Will be updated