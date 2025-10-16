Baku Network honors legacy of martyred journalist Maharram Ibrahimov (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16.​ The leadership of the Baku Network Research and Analysis Public Union recently visited the family of fallen journalist Maharram Ibrahimov to honor his memory.

This visit was part of a project dedicated to journalists who became victims of terrorism during Armenia’s aggression against Azerbaijan.

Elchin Aghajanov, head of the Public Union, stated that numerous initiatives have been implemented to commemorate fallen journalists and will continue in the future.

“As part of the project 'Analysis of Hybrid and Ideological Threats Against Azerbaijan,' implemented by the 'Baku Network' Analytical Center with the support of the Agency for State Support to Non-Governmental Organizations of the Republic of Azerbaijan, an event honoring the memory of martyred journalists was held in Paris in July, accompanied by a dedicated exhibition. Brochures were distributed during the event, which was attended by prominent French politicians, public figures, leading European media representatives, and other notable personalities. The initiative aimed to highlight Armenian terrorism once again and draw the international community’s attention to Azerbaijan’s struggle for truth and justice,” he said.

Sahil Karimli, project director at the Baku Network, emphasized the enduring significance of remembering journalists who were victims of Armenian terror while fulfilling their professional duties.

“Through the Paris event, we once again demonstrated to the world that Armenian forces committed war crimes against civilians, including journalists, during both the First Karabakh War and the 44-day Patriotic War. We honor our fallen journalists and continue to share these truths globally,” he said.

Bahar Ibrahimova, the wife of Maharram Ibrahimov, shared personal memories of her husband.

“Maharram was extremely patriotic and dedicated to his work. He spent 17-18 years in journalism, loved his family deeply, and often traveled to conflict zones for reporting. During the 44-day Patriotic War in 2020, he was on assignment in Ganja. After the liberation of our lands, he worked extensively in the regions affected by Armenian occupation. Tragically, he became a victim of a landmine while on assignment,” she said.

The martyr’s wife emphasized that, despite repeatedly reassuring the children that they were not left without him and how much they loved him, Muharram would always say, “This is my duty; I must do my job.”

“I would like to extend my gratitude to our Head of State, President Ilham Aliyev. The care and attention shown to our family, as with all families of martyrs, is exemplary. The frequent commemoration of martyred journalists brings us comfort and solace. We want the sacrifices of Muharram and Siraj to be recognized and not forgotten. They were journalists and should be honored as untouchable. The world must witness this injustice, and I hope their legacy reaches every corner of the globe,” she added.

Their son, Ughur Ibrahim, expressed pride in his father: “My father gave his life to defend the Motherland. He was a kind and selfless person, always ready to help his friends. Although his work often kept him busy, he cherished the time he spent at home playing with us.”

The family expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the "Baku Network" Research and Analysis Public Union for continuously honoring the memory of martyred journalists and organizing regular commem

On June 4, 2021, at around 11:00, a ‘Kamaz’ passenger car with employees of TV channels and news agencies sent to the Kalbajar district to carry out their official duties hit a mine in the direction of Susuzlug village of the Kalbajar district. As a result of a landmine blast near Susuzlug village of the Kalbajar district, media representatives - a correspondent of AZERTAC, Maharram Ibrahimov, a cameraman of Azerbaijan Television (AzTV), Siraj Abishov, and a deputy representative of the head of the Executive Power of the village, Arif Aliyev, lost their lives.

We present a video report prepared from the home of martyr Maharram Ibrahimov: