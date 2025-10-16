Uzbekistan, U.S. look to break new ground in industry, energy, and technology

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 16. Laziz Kudratov, Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan, held a videoconference with Howard Latnick, U.S. Secretary of Commerce, and discussed prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation in trade, economic, and investment spheres, Trend reports.

The sides highlighted the high level of strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and the United States and expressed their readiness to further strengthen collaboration in industry, energy, mining, digital technologies, and the development of transport and innovation infrastructure.

Particular attention was paid to advancing joint projects in critical minerals, industrial cooperation, and the integration of advanced technologies into manufacturing processes.

The discussions also emphasized the importance of deepening institutional cooperation, supporting educational and professional exchange programs, expanding interregional ties, and involving U.S. financial institutions in the implementation of investment projects in Uzbekistan.

Both parties reaffirmed their commitment to intensifying practical cooperation and continuing the dialogue within the framework of upcoming bilateral events.

In the interim, by the conclusion of 2024, the bilateral trade dynamics between Uzbekistan and the U.S. experienced a robust uptick of 15 percent, culminating in a trade turnover of $881.7 million. Concurrently, the influx of U.S. direct investment into Uzbekistan aggregated to a substantial $612.6 million. At present, over 300 entities with American investment are functioning within the national landscape, comprising 167 that are wholly owned by U.S. stakeholders.