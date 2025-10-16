Azerbaijan's Baku to host military parade dedicated to nation's Victory Day

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16.​ Pursuant to the relevant instructions of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, a military parade will be held in Baku on November 8 to mark the fifth anniversary of Victory Day, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense said in a statement, Trend reports.

Operational drills are currently underway involving the various contingents of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan, encompassing the Azerbaijan Army.

During the rehearsal exercises, formations of aerial platforms and the maneuvering and redeployment of transport units, tactical apparatus, and maritime vessels along pre-established corridors are being executed in Baku and its peripheral zones.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel