Azerbaijani Finance Ministry puts down short-term deposits in PASHA Bank

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16.​ The Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Azerbaijan placed a deposit totaling 372.4 million manat ($219 million) in PASHA Bank by the end of June 2025, said Murad Suleymanov, the bank’s Chief Financial Officer and Executive Board member, Trend reports.

“By the end of June 2025, we had attracted 372.4 million manat ($219 million) in residual funds from the Ministry of Finance. These funds were placed as short-term deposits with maturities ranging from one to three months,” Suleymanov said at a press conference dedicated to the results of the first half of 2025.

Commencing in April 2025, the Ministry of Finance initiated the strategic allocation of excess liquidity from the consolidated treasury account into commercial banking institutions via competitive deposit auctions.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel