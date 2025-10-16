Azerbaijan unveils passenger car production figures for 9M2025
Azerbaijan’s car production fell to about 2,550 units in the first nine months of the year, down nearly 1,100 units from last year, while overall machinery and equipment output grew to around 450 million manat.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy