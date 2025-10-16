Azerbaijan's Aghdam villages reach major milestone in settlement resurgence

KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, October 16.​ Resettlement has been completed in three villages of Azerbaijan's Aghdam, said Emin Huseynov, the Special Representative of the President for the Agdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavend districts, Trend’s Karabakh bureau reports.

Speaking at the 3rd National Urban Development Forum held in Khankendi, Huseynov stated that around 4,000 people have returned to the villages of Aghdam.

According to him, the economically active population in the area currently stands at 2,200, while the unemployment rate is below 8 percent. Huseynov added that next month, around 900 families are expected to relocate to Aghdam.

