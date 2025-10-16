Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin price shifts up
The new Bahar Azadi gold coin was sold for 1.15 billion rials ($2,006) on October 16, up from 1.14 billion rials ($1,923) a day earlier. The older version stood at 1.11 billion rials ($1,920). A half coin sold for 599 million rials ($1,041), a quarter for 336 million rials ($584), and one gram of 18-carat gold was priced at 112 million rials ($194).
