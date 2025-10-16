Kazakhstan prepares to roll out sweeping economic reforms

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 16. President of Kazakhstan Kassym Jomart Tokayev has instructed Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov to submit a detailed plan of concrete measures to streamline the implementation of the government’s economic reform program aimed at improving citizens’ welfare by the end of the working week, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh president.

The president emphasized the need for the government to make adjustments and adopt decisions to support small and medium-sized businesses, enhance the investment climate, and stabilize the overall economic situation in the country.

According to Tokayev, the key parameters of the government’s economic policy align with Kazakhstan’s strategic interests, reflect global economic dynamics, and take into account current market trends.

Kazakhstan’s with GDP growth reached 6.3 percent from January through September 2025. The real sector of the economy grew by 8.1 percent, while the services sector expanded by 5.3 percent.