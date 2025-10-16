Uzbekistan, Jordan forge new paths for joint development

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 16. Bakhtiyor Saidov met with King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in Rome to discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation, the country's Foreign Minister wrote on his social media account, Trend reports.

“Our meeting reaffirmed the enduring friendship and mutual respect that unite Uzbekistan and Jordan. Both nations remain deeply committed to strengthening their cooperation across political, economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres,” Saidov wrote.

“Guided by shared values and a spirit of partnership, our Foreign Ministries will continue to work with determination and mutual trust to further enrich this dynamic relationship, opening new avenues of collaboration for the prosperity and well-being of our peoples,” he added.

Meanwhile, in August this year, a delegation from Uzbekistan led by Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade Laziz Kudratov held a series of official meetings in Jordan. A key outcome of those talks was the decision to prepare a draft preferential trade agreement between the two countries, marking the start of a new stage in the development of bilateral economic relations.