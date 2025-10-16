Azerbaijan and China strengthening financial cooperation (PHOTO)
Photo: Taleh Kazimov/X
Central Bank of Azerbaijan Chairman Taleh Kazimov met with his Chinese counterpart Pan Gongsheng in Washington during the World Bank–IMF meetings. They praised bilateral ties and the recent MoU aimed at boosting cooperation. The talks also covered fintech, innovation, and payment systems.
