Azerbaijan’s road transport surges with growth in freight and passengers
Azerbaijan’s road transport sector saw growth in both cargo and passenger traffic during the first nine months of 2025, with freight turnover rising by 7.7% and passenger traffic increasing by 8.6%, driven primarily by bus services.
