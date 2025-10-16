Kyrgyzstan, Slovenia talk visa exemption and 2026-27 cooperation program

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, October 16. Kyrgyzstan’s Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev paid an official visit to Slovenia at the invitation of Slovenian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Tanja Fajon, Trend reports.

During high-level talks, the ministers reaffirmed their countries’ commitment to deepening mutually beneficial cooperation based on the principles of international law. Discussions in both bilateral and expanded formats covered a broad range of issues, including political, trade-economic, investment, and cultural-humanitarian cooperation.

Highlighting the importance of parliamentary collaboration, Kulubaev briefed Fajon on the upcoming elections to Kyrgyzstan’s Jogorku Kenesh, underscoring the country’s commitment to open, democratic, and competitive elections in line with national legislation and international obligations. He invited Slovenian representatives to participate as international observers. Fajon praised Kyrgyzstan’s democratic achievements and wished success for the elections.

The ministers expressed intentions to boost cooperation in key sectors such as energy, green economy, innovation, agriculture, and tourism. They also highlighted the upcoming first meeting of the Kyrgyz-Slovenian Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation, aimed at accelerating trade, investment, and cultural ties between the two countries.

Kulubaev and Fajon agreed to expand collaboration in science and education, supporting joint research projects in priority areas. Cultural cooperation was also emphasized, with Kyrgyzstan inviting Slovenia to actively participate in the Sixth World Nomad Games in Bishkek in 2026.

Kyrgyzstan further invited Slovenia to the Second Global Mountain Summit 'Bishkek+25', scheduled for 2027, to jointly promote sustainable mountain development on the international stage.

The ministers exchanged views on international and regional agendas and cooperation within multilateral organizations, including the UN, OSCE, and the EU.

The visit concluded with the signing of two agreements: a mutual visa exemption for holders of diplomatic passports and a cooperation program between the foreign ministries of Kyrgyzstan and Slovenia for 2026–2027.