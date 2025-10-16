Romania’s FM praises Germany as top trade and investment partner

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16. Romania’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Oana Țoiu, held bilateral political consultations with Germany’s Federal Minister of Foreign Affairs, Johann Wadephul, during the German official’s visit to Bucharest, Trend reports.

Minister Țoiu welcomed the excellent level of bilateral cooperation and political dialogue, confirmed by the official visit of Romanian President Nicușor Dan to Germany on 17 July 2025, as well as by continuous interaction between the two foreign ministries, at parliamentary and sectoral levels.

She highlighted the relevance of the current stage of implementing the Action Plan for strengthened bilateral cooperation between Romania and Germany, signed on behalf of Romania by Minister Țoiu in the presence of President Nicușor Dan and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz during the presidential visit to Berlin. The Action Plan structures strategically important areas with the aim of expanding and deepening cooperation in these sectors.

Minister Țoiu expressed gratitude for the participation of the German Air Force in Romania’s Enhanced Air Policing missions, in cooperation with Romanian personnel, as a demonstration of allied solidarity.

The Romanian Foreign Minister emphasized the prominent role of human connections in bilateral relations, noting the priority given to the Romanian community in Germany, recognized for its high level of integration and valuable contributions to the economic, social, and cultural spheres. She also underlined the importance of the solid community of ethnic Germans from Romania living in Germany, as well as the highly valued Romanian-German institutional agenda supporting them.

She pointed out that Germany has long been Romania’s most important trading partner, accounting for over 20 percent of Romania’s total exports, and the main investor in the Romanian economy, according to BNR statistics. At the same time, she stressed Romania’s strong interest in further developing Germany’s economic and investment presence in Romania, as well as promoting a growing Romanian entrepreneurial footprint in Germany.

The Foreign Minister also highlighted the importance of partnerships with German companies for education and vocational training through dual education programs at local and national levels, including the increasing number of German firms involved in workplace learning in Romania.

She noted the opportunities for fully leveraging cooperation potential in tourism, pointing out that Germany has long ranked first in terms of foreign tourist arrivals in Romania’s accommodation facilities.

Minister Țoiu also expressed gratitude for Germany’s support for Romania’s priority objective of joining the OECD.

The meeting provided a framework for an in-depth exchange of views on central topics of the European and international agenda, with a focus on European security, the defense industry, EU enlargement, support for Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova, cooperation in the Black Sea region, and developments in the Middle East.

The Romanian Foreign Minister stressed support for advancing EU enlargement processes concerning Ukraine, the Republic of Moldova, and the Western Balkans, based on the principle of merit in implementing necessary reforms and upholding the Union’s values.

Regarding the situation in the Middle East, Minister Oana Țoiu welcomed the importance of the agreement reached between Israel and Hamas for implementing the first stage of President Trump’s comprehensive peace initiative.