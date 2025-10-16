Georgia to showcase over 40 companies at China Int'l Import Expo

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16. Georgia’s Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development, Mariam Kvrivishvili, met with China’s Ambassador to Georgia, Zhou Qian, to discuss the positive dynamics of the growing strategic partnership between the two countries, particularly in trade and economic cooperation, Trend reports.

The meeting highlighted Georgia’s participation in the 8th China International Import Expo (CIIE), to be held in Shanghai on November 5-10. The minister noted that the expo provides an important platform for Georgian exporters to expand their presence in the Chinese market. Since Georgia first joined the event in 2018, more than 120 local exporters have taken part. This year, over 40 leading Georgian companies will showcase their products across three national pavilions.

Both sides emphasized that participation in the Shanghai expo and other bilateral economic initiatives will further strengthen strategic economic relations between Georgia and China.

The discussion also covered cooperation in civil aviation and tourism, with both parties noting that the visa-free regime and the launch of additional direct flights have contributed to a steady increase in tourist flows between the two countries. They underscored the importance of opening new routes and increasing flight frequencies to deepen bilateral economic ties.