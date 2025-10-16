Kyrgyzstan's Ken-Sai substation in Osh nears final stretch

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, October 16. Kyrgyzstan nears completion of the Ken-Sai substation in Osh by the end of October, Trend reports via the country's Ministry of Energy.

Meanwhile, this substation aims to strengthen the power supply for the residential complex and the surrounding areas,

Construction of the facility is currently 95 percent complete, with the Osh Electric Grid Company having dismantled outdated equipment and installed a new 6,300 kVA transformer.

Energy Minister Taalaibek Ibrayev and Osh Mayor Zhenishbek Toktorbayev recently visited the site to inspect progress and discuss measures to expedite completion.

The project, originally launched by the city administration several years ago, was suspended but later resumed following directives from the Ministry of Energy. Once operational, the substation is expected to enhance electricity reliability and contribute to improved urban infrastructure in Osh.