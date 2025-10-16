EBRD unveils financial package to support Montenegro’s green and inclusive growth

Photo: EBRD

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has announced a 5 million euros financial package for Montenegro’s Erste Bank AD Podgorica to promote the country’s green transition and inclusive growth. The funding will support energy-efficiency investments for households and empower women-led businesses, backed by EU-funded grants and guarantees.

