President Ilham Aliyev’s actions upheld honor of Caucasus region, ex-Georgian President says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev defended the honor of the entire Caucasus, the former President of Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili wrote on his social media account, Trend reports.

“In fact, Ilham Aliyev defended the honor of the entire Caucasus in relations with Russia - and set an example for everyone else. It is no coincidence that those who previously shunned Azerbaijan in the West are now lining up to show their respect for the President of this country,” he noted.