UN-Habitat chief thanks Azerbaijan for support ahead of World Urban Forum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16. Executive Director of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) Anacláudia Rossbach expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan for its support for the upcoming World Urban Forum (WUF13), Trend reports.

"Honoured to meet with President Ilham Aliyev and discuss urban development priorities. Really impressed by how the Third Azerbaijan National Urban Forum (NUFA3) came together. Also grateful for the government's strong backing as we prep for the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku in May. Looking forward to our continued collaboration," she wrote on her page on X.