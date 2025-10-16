OSCE to hold 32nd Ministerial Council in Vienna

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16. The 32nd Ministerial Council of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) will convene on December 4-5, 2025, in Vienna, Austria, Trend reports.

The meeting, hosted by Finland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Elina Valtonen, will bring together foreign ministers from the 57 OSCE participating States and 11 Partners for Co-operation.

As the OSCE’s main decision-making body, the Ministerial Council serves as a key platform for ministers to assess the security situation across the OSCE region and review the organization’s work in political, economic, and human dimensions.

Notably, this will be the first time the annual Ministerial Council is hosted in Vienna - the OSCE’s headquarters - by a chairing country other than Austria.