Five years pass since Armenia’s fifth bloody missile strike on Azerbaijan’s Ganja

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17. Today marks the fifth anniversary of Armenia's fifth bloody missile strike on Azerbaijan’s Ganja city, which occurred on the night of October 17, 2020, Trend reports.

16 innocent civilians lost their lives and 55 more were injured when the enemy missile attack hit the heart of the city.

Armenia's military-political leadership, having implemented a policy of terror against the civilian population, has grossly and deliberately violated the Geneva Convention, UN resolutions and provisions, the Hague Convention, UNESCO, as well as other international and regional organizations, and in particular the obligations undertaken by this country.

Throughout the conflict, Ganja endured a total of five missile and heavy artillery attacks, which claimed 26 lives, injured 175 people, and caused severe damage to civilian infrastructure and vehicles.

The war, which began on September 27, 2020, and lasted 44 days, saw the deaths of 93 Azerbaijani civilians, including 54 men, 27 women, and 12 children. Additionally, 444 people were injured, including 268 men, 109 women, and 67 children, as a result of Armenia's military actions.

Notably, the former so-called "president" of the Karabakh separatists, Arayik Harutyunyan, who was accused of orchestrating terrorist attacks on Ganja's civilian population during the Second Karabakh War, has been detained by the State Security Service and transferred to Baku.