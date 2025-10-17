Azerbaijan marks fourth anniversary of its Fuzuli's liberation from Armenian occupation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17. Azerbaijan is commemorating the fourth anniversary of Fuzuli city's liberation from Armenian occupation.

During the height of the Second Karabakh War, on September 27, 2020, and continuing until October 17, 2020, fighting broke out for the city.

The Armenian army was forced to leave the territory, incurring considerable losses in both personnel and equipment. As a consequence of military operations, Colonel Ashot Gazaryan, who served as the commander of the engineering and sapper regiment of the Armenian army, was eliminated. The Armenian army experienced significant losses in both personnel and military assets.

Moreover, the success of multiple defense lines along the Fuzuli contact line opened up significant opportunities for the progress of the Azerbaijani Army on the southern front. The relocation of the front line away from the populated regions of Azerbaijan in this direction safeguarded them from becoming vulnerable targets for the Armenian army. Prior to the concluding stage of the conflict for the city, on October 16, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces reclaimed the villages of Aghbulag, Akhullu, and Khirmanjig in the Khojavand district from occupation. Prior to the city's liberation, it was encircled by the Azerbaijani Army from various directions.

Intense combat for control of the city finally broke out on the evening of October 16th and 17th. In the Fuzuli district, the villages of Gochahmadli, Chiman, Musabayli, Pirahmadli, Dadali, Ishigli, and Juvarli were liberated from occupation by the glorious Azerbaijani Army after a series of relentless engagements.

In just 44 days, thanks to the bravery of the Azerbaijani army under the leadership of President and victorious Supreme Commander Ilham Aliyev, and the unity of Azerbaijani people, territories that had been under Armenian occupation for 30 years, including Fuzuli city, were liberated, restoring the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. Specifically, the liberation of Shusha city on November 8 became a turning point in the course of the war. The Shusha operation entered history as one of the brightest examples of the combat readiness, strategic, and tactical thinking of the Azerbaijani Army.

Just six days after Azerbaijan's victory, on November 16, 2020, President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited the liberated Fuzuli district. During this visit, the head of state raised the glorious flag of Azerbaijan in the city of Fuzuli.

After the 44-day Second Karabakh War, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev proposed peace to Armenia to establish sustainable peace in the region. However, Armenia rejected the hand of peace extended by Azerbaijan and continued to commit terrorist acts and provocations on our territories. In response, Azerbaijan initiated localized anti-terror measures. The Azerbaijani Army forced Armenian separatists to surrender in less than 24 hours.

As a result, the armed forces of Armenia, along with illegal Armenian armed formations, laid down their arms, abandoned combat positions and military posts, and were fully disarmed. The regime of the illegal junta in Karabakh was dismantled, key separatist leaders were arrested, and Azerbaijan fully restored its sovereignty over the entire territory.