Kazakhstan national railway company to seal deal with Japan’s Riken Kogyo

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 16. Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ) national railway company and Japan’s Riken Kogyo agreed to work on signing a bilateral Memorandum of Cooperation during the upcoming official visit of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Japan, Trend reports via the KTZ.

The agreement was reached at a meeting between KTZ management and Riken Kogyo president Yukihiro Shibao. The sides also discussed ongoing joint research and future collaboration in railway infrastructure development.

During the meeting, the participants reviewed the results of field studies conducted between September 2024 and March 2025 on the Koktuma–RZD16 railway section.

It was noted that in September 2025, KTZ constructed a 100-meter double-row temporary structure to monitor snow drifts, snow density, and wind parameters.

On October 20, 2025, Riken Kogyo plans to install permanent meteorological equipment to collect and analyze data. In light of these empirical observations, Japanese specialists will execute aerodynamic simulations to formulate optimal engineering strategies for mitigating the impacts of snow and wind forces.

The research is expected to conclude in March 2026, with final materials and technical proposals to be delivered by May 2026. The sides emphasized the project’s importance for enhancing railway capacity and ensuring the reliability of Kazakhstan’s transport network.

The timeline for President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s visit to Japan remains undisclosed at this juncture.

