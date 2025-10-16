UN official highlights Sumgait, Ganja, and Shamkir’s role in Azerbaijan's urban growth

KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, October 16.​ By 2050, nearly seventy percent of the global population is expected to live in urban areas, said Katja Schaefer, Interregional Advisor for the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat), Trend reports.

Speaking at the 3rd National Urban Planning Forum (NUFA3) in Khankendi, Schaefer highlighted that while Azerbaijan’s Absheron Peninsula attracts a large population due to abundant opportunities, this concentration creates challenges such as land, water, and waste management issues on the outskirts of Baku, which can affect public health.

“Within the framework of Azerbaijan’s urbanization policy, cities like Sumgayit, Ganja, and Shamkir play a key role. Their functional roles and development directions must be clearly defined,” she said.

