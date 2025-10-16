Uzbekistan and UK set stage for deeper financial and investment co-op

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 16. Uzbek delegation, led by Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade Laziz Kudratov, during the official visit to the UK, held a series of high-level meetings in London aimed at strengthening strategic cooperation between Uzbekistan and leading British financial institutions, Trend reports.

The discussions focused on expanding partnerships in infrastructure and industrial development, export financing, attracting investment in the energy and green economy sectors, as well as facilitating the issuance and circulation of financial instruments on international markets. Special attention was given to advancing public–private partnership (PPP) projects, financing sustainable initiatives, and enhancing Uzbekistan’s overall investment appeal.

As part of the visit, Minister Kudratov also met with representatives of major investment and banking institutions, financial groups, private equity funds, and international export credit agencies. The sides exchanged views on deepening financial integration, improving trade mechanisms, and supporting joint development projects.

The visit concluded with Uzbekistan’s participation in the investment roadshow “New Uzbekistan: A Big Country with Big Opportunities,” where the nation’s key economic reforms and development priorities were presented to the British business community.

Meanwhile, Head of the Presidential Administration Saida Mirziyoyeva earlier noted that Uzbekistan continues to attract a growing number of British companies, with more than 270 firms currently operating in the country. According to official data, total trade in goods and services between the United Kingdom and Uzbekistan reached 1.3 billion pounds sterling ($1.63 billion) during the four quarters ending in the first quarter of 2025 — a record high in bilateral trade relations.