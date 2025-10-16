Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
OPEC updates on Kazakhstan's Sep. 2025 oil output

Economy Materials 16 October 2025 07:30 (UTC +04:00)
OPEC updates on Kazakhstan's Sep. 2025 oil output
Photo: Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Maryana Ahmadova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16. Kazakhstan’s crude oil production averaged around 1.84 million barrels per day (b/d) in September 2025, according to the latest OPEC data, Trend reports.

This marks a decline of 26,000 b/d from August’s 1.866 million b/d and 58,000 b/d below July’s 1.843 million b/d.

Quarterly data show production rising earlier in the year, with averages of 1.758 million b/d in Q1 2025, 1.827 million b/d in Q2, and 1.85 million b/d in Q3.

In January-August 2025, Kazakhstan produced 67.4 million tons of oil, a 13.4% increase compared to the same period in 2024. The country aims to reach a total output of 96.2 million tons of oil and gas condensate this year.

