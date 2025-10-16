Azerbaijani oil moves up in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16.​ The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude at Italy’s Augusta port, on a CIF basis, rose by $0.15, or 0.23 percent, on October 15 from the previous level to $64.26 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light crude went up by $0.11, or 0.18 percent, to $62.55 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude increased by $0.17, or 0.34 percent, to $50.41 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea rose by $0.03, or 0.05 percent, to $62.61 per barrel.

Azerbaijan’s 2025 state budget is based on an average oil price of $70 per barrel.

