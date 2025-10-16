Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
MIGA ready to invest in construction of Kambarata hydroelectric power plant in Kyrgyzstan

Economy Materials 16 October 2025 09:19 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: World Bank

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, October 16. Kyrgyz Finance Minister Almaz Baketayev met with Hiroshi Matano, Executive Vice President of the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA), and discussed cooperation on key infrastructure and energy projects, including the construction of the Kambarata Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP-1), Trend reports via MIGA.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 59th Annual Meeting of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund. MIGA expressed readiness to consider providing guarantees against political and investment risks to help attract private and foreign investors.

The sides also discussed issues of sustainable development, energy supply diversification, and reducing dependence on imports. Baketayev noted that MIGA’s support would strengthen Kyrgyzstan’s infrastructure and enhance economic resilience amid climate and financial challenges.

