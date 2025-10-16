Azerbaijan’s Aghdam set to grow with new family relocations in 2026

KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, October 16.​ Next year, an additional 300 families will be relocated to a new residential area in Azerbaijan's Aghdam city, where construction is nearing completion, said Emin Huseynov, the Presidential Special Representative for Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavend districts, Trend’s Karabakh bureau reports.

Speaking at the 3rd National Urban Planning Forum in Khankendi, Huseynov noted that construction continues in the 4th and 5th residential complexes in Agdam city.

"These projects are expected to be completed from spring to summer next year, and over 2,000 families will be relocated to these complexes," he added.

