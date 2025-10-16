Lithuania and Latvia tightening screws on regional security cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16. Lithuanian Minister of Foreign Affairs Kęstutis Budrys rolled out the red carpet in Vilnius for Latvian Minister of Foreign Affairs Baiba Braže, who was on a working visit to Lithuania.

The ministers discussed regional security and defense cooperation, as well as the broader coordination of bilateral initiatives.

Minister Budrys emphasized that the borders of Lithuania and Latvia are not only a geopolitical boundary but also a key part of the European Union and NATO’s first line of defense.

“We are not only two neighboring nations bound by similar languages, shared history, and the same fight for freedom and values, but also united by a common goal—to ensure the safety of our region. Here, along the eastern borders of the European Union and NATO, begins our joint responsibility for the security of our countries, Europe as a whole, and the Alliance’s collective defense,” Budrys said.

According to the Lithuanian minister, Lithuania and Latvia are working together to strengthen the transatlantic partnership, enhance regional defense capabilities, and reinforce cooperation across the Baltic region.

The ministers conducted a comprehensive assessment of the execution of regional defense strategies, encompassing aerial defense collaboration and counter-unmanned aerial vehicle protocols, while engaging in a dialogue regarding subsequent actions to enhance security interoperability and fortitude within the region.

Minister Budrys additionally congratulated Latvia on its election as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for 2026–2027, noting that this represents an important opportunity for the Baltic Sea region to strengthen its presence in the international arena and contribute to global peace and security.

Lithuania and Latvia enjoy robust bilateral relations, underpinned by a common historical narrative, linguistic affinities, cultural parallels, and fortified strategic partnerships. The two nations exhibit a high degree of economic interdependence and align strategically in their geopolitical stance, especially regarding the Russian Federation, while simultaneously being constituents of both the European Union and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel